Everything Self, Agbaji, and Coleman-Lands said after Late Night
BILL SELF AFTER LATE NIGHT
Q: Did Run-DMC meet with you and the team?
A: Yeah, they did. They did. And I'm not as familiar with some of their stuff as maybe some are, but I had them give a history of how they came together and what got started and everything. It was pretty cool. But DMC, I guess, back in the day was big into comic books and that's where they got their ideas, from superheroes and being involved in comic books. And then they kind of joined forces and did some pretty cool things back in the day. But it was good. It was definitely a different field than we had the last time we had an entertainer at late night.
Q: Was it good to have the fans back and some energy and things like that?
A: Yeah. I was really impressed with the crowd considering the mask mandate and things like that. So I still don't know that everybody's comfortable getting out and bringing families, but hopefully, we'll continue to see improvement and by the time the season starts in, I guess, mid-November for us at home, that we'll be back to some real normalcy.
Q: How do you think Rob Riggle did as the host?
A: You know what, I wasn't out there much, but I love Riggle. he's great. He does as much for others as anybody in his position, I would think, and certainly does a ton for our school. And so, yeah, it was good to have him back and I'm sure he did a great job. But to be real honest, I wasn't out there the more majority of the time. So I'll say he got an A+ but you guys know better than me because I wasn't out there that much.
Q: Were you supposed to come out as Steven Tyler or was that just for the video?
A: I actually asked Run, Rev Run, today, because I walked up to him and he said, "Hey, are you doing that Steven Tyler deal?" And I said, "You know, I really don't want to." And he said, "Good." He goes, "That's good. That's good." And after hearing their rendition at the end, I'm not sure I would've fit in just exactly the way I saw it on video. I thought about it, but I made an idiot of myself many times and I decided to pass on making one of myself this year.
Q: Bill, what have you thought of your team's speed so far?
A: Our team's speed? You can't tell anything about it tonight, but yeah, we're pretty athletic, fast. We play faster. We've got more guys that can push it. Even our veterans push it better than they did last year. But I think that we'll be a ... Playing fast doesn't necessarily mean shooting fast, but I think we'll be a team that can definitely have really good ball and body movement by the time we get to playing games, at least I'm hopeful for that. And that wasn't ball tonight, but we've really done a good job of doing that the first couple of practices.
Q: How do you think the newcomers handled the atmosphere tonight?
A: You know what? I didn't pay that close attention, but I would say average. When you go seven to 36 from three. I wouldn't say everybody played great and that's not how we're going to play at all, but I saw some decent things. But we're definitely a lot better than what we played tonight.
Q: Did you like that they were at least willing to take those threes, even if they weren't falling?
A: Yeah. Yeah. That's good. I like that they're confident enough to shoot them and they'll be told shortly not to. But Jalen Coleman and Jalen Wilson both shot it great and they were 1 for 10, if I'm not mistaken. Juan and Ochai, I guess, were our two best three-point shooters. But we're better shooters than what we shot.
Q: Has Cam been making any?
A: Yeah, yeah, yeah. What was he, 0 for two or whatever. Yeah. They're nervous, too.
Q: Did you get a kick out of Libby and her three-point shot?
A: Yeah, she was probably the most impressive thing tonight. I asked her, I said, "Are you sure ..." Well, first of all, Carson set the rules. He said, "What I want to do is I want to shoot the first one and then I'll pick somebody else to shoot it if I don't feel comfortable." And I said, "Well, I didn't know that there was a second one, ever. And he said, "Yeah, you'll do that, won't you?" And I said, "Okay, I'll do that." But I thought it was cool. It was perfect the way it ended. She makes a shot, she did it and it saved me 10 grand. So that was actually perfect, the way it ended. But I was happy they both made $5,000.
OCHAI AGBAJI AND JALEN COLEMAN-LANDS AFTER LATE NIGHT
Q: Ochai, What was it like, you guys playing in front of fans? I know it's been a while, just to get back out there, get the juices flowing and play some basketball?
A: Yeah, it was a lot of fun. Kind of when we went out there to do the alma mater, it kind of just reminded me of singing the national anthem before our games and how we stand in that line right there. So it was fun to see everybody packed in there.
Q: Jalen, it was your first experience here, what did you think?
A: It was great, it was great. Felt like I was trying to cherish each part. And was on an opposing team, to kind of try to just start from the beginning of the alma mater to playing with the guys to the end, it was just great. It was a great experience.
Q: Ochai, do you guys feel a need to put on a show tonight? I mean, tonight's all about the event, right? It's not Xs and Os and execution. It's put on a show. Do you feel the need to do it?
A: Just a little bit. We always want to go out there and play hard. It kind of was competitive, I mean, it was competitive for the most part until the end there. But that's all Coach can ask from us just to go out there and compete.
Q: Jalen, I know you've been in here but not wearing that color, right?
A: Yeah, yeah. It was great. It was great to compete with the guys, play in front of the fans and just family, and just kind of a more realistic environment to a game, gamelike, so it was just a great experience.
Q: Ochai, what did you think of your guys' team speed so far?
A: I mean, really fast. All the little guards that we got can get up and down. And defensively, I think, picking a full court. They can do stuff like that. Just stuff that we haven't seen in a couple of years.
Q: Ochai, you kind of mentioned this but, does he give you guys a different dimension than maybe what he saw a year ago?
A: Yeah, yeah, yeah. No, definitely, like the speed, just the athleticism at that point guard spot and like all those little guards, those little raspy guards.
Q: Jalen, what do you think about those point guards and your best speed?
A: Yeah, same. I feel, I mean, having those types of guys on the team just raises the level for everyone else. And we got some guys that can run, from the guards to the bigs, and I think that was strategic. So, I mean, that'd be our game style for this upcoming year.
Q: Jalen, speaking of that, a lot of shooters, a lot of guys showed tonight, not afraid to shoot.
A: Yeah, right.
Q: Is that the MO with this team too?
A: For sure. No, we got a lot of guys that can shoot. This is our first time actually playing in Allen Fieldhouse. We haven't practiced here at all. So for us to be playing, how it gets hot there. Just playing in a different atmosphere around people is just --
Ochai Agbaji: That's why everyone was shooting balls long, air balls, depth perception.
Q: Ochai, now that this is over, does it feel like now the season's ready to get going?
A: Yeah, yeah. Like this is that moment, Late Night, everyone's first introduction, all the new guys, in front of the fans. The first thing they do is ... I was thinking about it when I was in the locker room, the first thing they do to be introduced to Kansas basketball is Dance in the Hood. It's in front of everybody, so you get kind of warmed up to the crowd that way, but this is a starting point for us here.
Q: Jalen, how do you think those young guys handled it? I mean, you're an old man.
A: Yeah, it was an icebreaker. Everything, even though it was being like ... Not a new experience for me, it's still kind of new as far as being in front of the fans, being in front of ... Playing against players in front of my fans and family. It's a different environment, so it was something I cherished and that was different too. I loved it.
Q: Did you guys see any nerves from anybody before you came out? Anything like that? You did?
A: Ochai Agbaji, yeah.
A: Jalen Coleman-Lands, yeah.
Q: Who? All of them?
A: Ochai Agbaji: All of them.
A: Jalen Coleman-Lands: Yeah, it was definitely.
A: Ochai Agbaji: Yeah, all of them. You could just tell, just by simple ... They would say something to you or something like that. Yeah, just simple stuff.
Q: What's that like for you, Och, I mean, you did that. You were in their shoes once. And you've been through it now, I mean, do you remember the feeling as a freshman out there?
A: Yeah, yeah, definitely. Kind of got reminded of it too when we were warming up. Zach got the ball, and I was like, "You go first, you do the first layup." And he was like, "No." I'm like, "It's all right, just go and do a layup." But that's something I would do as a freshman, just think about it. But it's crazy to see all of that.
Q: Ochai, What did you guys think of the concert?
A: Oh, it was fun. It was fun. They put on a good show. Kept the energy up. The DJs were good. I just liked all the beats and stuff. I'm not really familiar with Run-DMC, but I like all the beats.