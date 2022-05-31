Everything you need to know about the Roundball Classic

Join more than 40 former Jayhawks returning to Lawrence on Thursday, June 9th, and Lawrence Free State High for the 14th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic event. The yearly hoops game tips off a full weekend of fundraising for pediatric cancer.

Tickets to the Roundball Classic are $15 and are on sale now at the 23rd Street Brewery in Lawrence or Johnny's Tavern locations in Topeka and KC (Ridgeview, P&L, and Prairie Village).

You can also be a part of the Roundball Celebrity Dinner on Friday, June 10th at the Burge Union, presented by Johnny's. There will be a KU star at each of the 30 tables and then five will go up on stage for a night of fun KU Hoops talk with some of the untold stories in KU Basketball history.

Then on Saturday from 12-2, the Round-Bowl Classic returns, presented by Jefferson's. This event hosted at Royal Crest Lanes features a different KU celeb on every lane bowling with KU fans (5 fans per bowling team).

All the money raised over these three days benefits this year's #StartingFive beneficiary children, as well as a donation to Baby Jay's Legacy of Hope.

For more details on our beneficiary children and players returning or to buy dinner tables or bowling teams, please visit RockChalkRoundballClassic.com