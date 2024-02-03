The Kansas Jayhawks shot the ball at an absurd rate in their 78-65 win over Houston to win, going 31-of-45 from the floor in the win. Houston shot 24 more shots than Kansas, but when the Jayhawks made just under 70% of their attempts, it made it hard for the Cougars to make any sort of comeback.

Houston came into the day with the No.1 field goal percentage defense in all of Division 1 basketball, but head coach Kelvin Sampson thought they looked lost today.

"A blindfolded person could do better than we did," he said.

While no one could have anticipated the numbers that the Jayhawks put up, they were very strategic in the way they approached the dangerous Cougar defense. On the night, they had 20 assists, and 11 of them came from big men Hunter Dickinson and KJ Adams.

Houston caught an unlucky break early in the game losing Ja’Vier Francis to an injury, as he was likely the one who would have spent the most time guarding the low post. Dickinson took advantage of that and scored a team-high 20 points.

His offensive success did not stop when Houston sent a double team, as he found open teammates throughout the night to open up the offense. Two of Johnny Furphy’s threes came from Dickinson passing out of a double team.

“I think we practiced it a lot during practice and so I thought we were really ready for their double,” Dickinson said. “Just trying to stay patient and really lock in on a guy. I found Johnny, I found Juan a couple of times. Just trying to stay patient and really locate the open man.”

The key to keeping the Houston defense off-balanced was the spacing. Head coach Bill Self wanted to use every bit of space available, and his team did exactly that.

“We thought the best way to attack them was to use all 50 feet and wide and 47 feet long and then hopefully be able to play behind their aggressiveness to start the game,” Self said. “We did that perfectly. I think our first two turnovers we had layups and just went ready to catch the ball. I don't know that I've had a team execute better against a great defensive team offensively in that first ten minutes. I mean, we were pretty much on point.”

The Cougars also emphasize double teams on ball screens, but Self was pleased with how they used that against them.

“You're playing four on three behind it,” Self said. “That was what we tried to do, is just stretch it out and make it longer for them to come to the help positions behind the trap, and were actually pretty good at it today.”

The start of the game opened up the floodgates for an offensive performance that will be near impossible to replicate, especially against a defense the caliber of Houston’s. Sampson said that he was happy with the shots Kansas was taking early, but the only shot they missed from their first 10 attempts was put back in for a score.

Dickinson was the only Jayhawk to miss multiple shots, going 9-of-15, but he was able to laugh it off when talking about how well he and his teammates executed offensively.

“I was looking at it after the game, I kind of felt bad because I saw that I was the only one that missed more than a shot,” Dickinson said. “So maybe I was jacking up there, but no, offensively, we did everything coach drew up and wanted us to execute.”



