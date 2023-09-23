The Jayhawks coming away with back-to-back 3-0 starts for the first time since 1991-1992 has generated a lot of excitement around Lawrence. A lot of that has to do with a defense that is looking much improved from last season.

The Jayhawks are going into Big 12 Conference play with a lot more confidence.

As the Jayhawks begin conference play, Craig Young and other Jayhawks are eager for the opportunity that the Big 12 presents this year.

“We know as a whole that we know that is a chance for us to go out there and shock the world,” Young said. “We're reaching for that. We are fighting for that and we're not going to quit fighting until the last game of the season.”

The defense is currently having major success in the Havoc Rankings, making it hard for opposing offenses to get into rhythm. The Havoc Rankings show they are creating turnovers, tackles for losses and getting to the quarterback.

In the NCAA's total defense rankings, the Jayhawks are No.20 in the nation through three games. Young is one of many returning starters from last year’s defense that struggled, and he credits the improvement to being able to keep each other in check.

“Holding guys accountable, knowing your job, do your job, things like that,” Young said. “Don't try to be a big player. So just really doing your job and just being a team player, honestly.”