Experience and learning the system helping the defense
The Jayhawks coming away with back-to-back 3-0 starts for the first time since 1991-1992 has generated a lot of excitement around Lawrence. A lot of that has to do with a defense that is looking much improved from last season.
The Jayhawks are going into Big 12 Conference play with a lot more confidence.
As the Jayhawks begin conference play, Craig Young and other Jayhawks are eager for the opportunity that the Big 12 presents this year.
“We know as a whole that we know that is a chance for us to go out there and shock the world,” Young said. “We're reaching for that. We are fighting for that and we're not going to quit fighting until the last game of the season.”
The defense is currently having major success in the Havoc Rankings, making it hard for opposing offenses to get into rhythm. The Havoc Rankings show they are creating turnovers, tackles for losses and getting to the quarterback.
In the NCAA's total defense rankings, the Jayhawks are No.20 in the nation through three games. Young is one of many returning starters from last year’s defense that struggled, and he credits the improvement to being able to keep each other in check.
“Holding guys accountable, knowing your job, do your job, things like that,” Young said. “Don't try to be a big player. So just really doing your job and just being a team player, honestly.”
Defensive coordinator Brian Borland emphasized throughout the offseason that he did not want his unit to be the weak link this season. So far, he’s satisfied with what they’ve been able to accomplish.
“I attribute that to I think guys are bought in, they're hungry for success,” Borland said. “I think the quality of our practice shows that we've had inexperienced in the past. We've got more experienced players right now who know better what we're doing and how we want it done.”
Head coach Lance Leipold spoke very highly of the veterans he has on the defensive side of the ball after the start they have put together.
“I would like to think it's a culmination of a lot of things,” Leipold said. “Our understanding of the defense, our experience there, maturity and development of players, all those things kind of give us a better chance. And I know that group's a lot more confident than it has been.”
Leipold also knows that the stats can be hard to distinguish since the non-conference slate looks different for everyone.
“Especially non conference, it's so hard to compare when everybody's playing different people and matchups cross country, to hold a ton into where you rank,” Leipold said.
Borland, also aware of it, still stands strong on the fact that his defense has come to play this season.
“I know it's three weeks and I don't care who we played or didn't play,” Borland said. “We're playing guys on scholarship as well.”