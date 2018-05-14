EMERSON, Ga. – After recent official visits to Florida and Tennessee, it looked as if Tre Mann, the No. 37 point guard in 2019, was ready to make a choice. Instead, he may be slowing things down a little.

It isn't that Mann doesn't like each program. He just hasn't quite gotten the feeling that he's ready to pull the trigger on a commitment. Also, Kansas recently jumped in with an offer and has joined the Gators and Vols in Mann's top three.

“I’m just going with the flow right now. I don’t have a set date for a commitment," Mann said. "If I feel like I’m confident about a certain school then it will be done. Right now I have three schools that are like my top three, really."

Others that could be in the mix include Florida State and LSU. While he figures out his next move on the recruiting front, he's focusing on his game.

“I’ve grown and I’ve gotten stronger," Mann said. "It’s easier to see over defenses and things like that. I’m playing better on defense and just getting better as a decision- maker.”

