EYBL Atlanta: KU a serious player for four-star PG?
EMERSON, Ga. - Class of 2019 forward Jaden McDaniels already has a lofty ranking, but he's not high enough. That and more in National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi's notes and takeaways from a Friday night spent at Nike's Atlanta-area session of their EYBL.
It looked for a minute like four-star point guard Tre Mann was ready to end his recruitment after trips to Tennessee and Florida. The Vols and Gators are still very strong but from what Mann said he's pumping the brakes a bit on his recruitment. Kansas recently offered and Mann said they could be considered among his top three with Tennessee and Florida. LSU, Florida State and others need to be monitored as well.
