Eyeing Villanova: Kansas' obstacle to the national championship

Both entering the Final Four with nine-game win streaks, top-seeded Kansas and No. 2 seed Villanova will square off Saturday at 5:09 p.m. CT in New Orleans for a seat in the national title. Four years separated from the 2018 National Semifinal in San Antonio, the Jayhawks are looking to pass up the Wildcats this time around and take a stab at college basketball’s crown for the first time since 2012. Fresh off a 6-point win against scarily competitive No. 5 seeded Houston, Villanova walks into the Final Four behind leading scorer(s) Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels, two graduate seniors tasked with picking up the pieces after losing big man Justin Moore late against the Cougars.

Villanova head coach Jay Wright shared just how important Moore is to the Wildcats roster after learning of his torn Achilles tendon following South Regional Finale. "This is a tough blow for all of us,” Wright said. “Not just because of the great player Justin is, but because of what he means to us as teammates and coaches.” Wright continued: "As one of our captains, Justin has been an integral part of our success. He helps our team in so many ways. Every game, he guards the opponent's best scorer and is one of the toughest rebounding guards we have had in our time at Villanova.” The loss of Moore takes away a vital piece in the paint for the Wildcats, and once again gives Kansas an edge after Creighton’s similar loss of key-contributor Ryan Kalkbrenner just one round separated from facing KU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Shaking the late pressure

When the Cougars were knocking on the door, down just 2 points with 5:15 to play, the Wildcats slipped away behind 8-4 finish behind Gillespie in the final minute(s). Wright trusted his team in that situation and added their response was battle-tested. “Having experienced guys playing in that environment like a true road game, them making a run on really good team that you know can get on runs,” Wright said. “And for them to keep their composure and get a couple stops, hit big shots like Collin did, having veteran players is the key to that, guys that have been in that moment before.” But Wright admitted his team struggled to shake the Houston defense all night long, and that it proved difficult right up until the final bell. “We couldn't get Justin or Collin in ball screens,” Wright said. “They just took it away. We couldn't get Justin and Collin in post-ups. It was hard to even get them back door cuts. They are a great defensive team, great defensive team.” Playing to the ball and staying tight throughout both halves will be critical for Kansas on Saturday afternoon. Gillespie noted that the Cougars took the Wildcats’ offense out of their comfort zone and forced them to think outside the box. “Whenever we got in the post, they blitzed a little bit as well,” Gillespie said. “They took away some things that normally we're used to getting.”

Three-point defense