Since Ezra Odinjor opened his recruiting, his phone has been ringing quite a bit. The defensive end from Allatoona High in Georgia has seen his recruiting take off in the last month.

Taiwo Onatolu, who coaches the defensive ends for Kansas, is one of the coaches who has been consistently calling his number.

The Jayhawks are one of his most recent offers.

“Coach O came down to my school couple of months ago,” Odinjor said. “And back when he came down, he just got my contact information. I didn't really get to speak to him. But I assumed later he came back and watched my film. He really liked me as a player, so he offered.”

Onatolu told him he liked what he saw on film.

“He told me he liked how quick I play, how physical I can be, and my ability to be a force on the edge,” Odinjor said.