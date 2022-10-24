Ezra Odinjor has picked up several offers, plans to visit Kansas
Since Ezra Odinjor opened his recruiting, his phone has been ringing quite a bit. The defensive end from Allatoona High in Georgia has seen his recruiting take off in the last month.
Taiwo Onatolu, who coaches the defensive ends for Kansas, is one of the coaches who has been consistently calling his number.
The Jayhawks are one of his most recent offers.
“Coach O came down to my school couple of months ago,” Odinjor said. “And back when he came down, he just got my contact information. I didn't really get to speak to him. But I assumed later he came back and watched my film. He really liked me as a player, so he offered.”
Onatolu told him he liked what he saw on film.
“He told me he liked how quick I play, how physical I can be, and my ability to be a force on the edge,” Odinjor said.
Kansas is currently sitting at 5-3 after a hot start to the season where ESPN GameDay did their show in Lawrence when they played TCU.
Odinjor said he has talked with Onatolu and head coach Lance Leipold.
“He's a real cool guy, honestly, a very cool guy,” Odinjor said of Leipold. “Coach O told me he is a natural winner, and he wins a lot.”
Odinjor was committed to Liberty but decided to open-up his recruiting. Since he put his name back on the recruiting market things have been hectic.
“My phone's been blowing up,” he said. “It's been buzzing ever since I decommitted and opened up my recruiting again. I've noticed a whole lot of new people recruiting me.”
Some of the schools who have recently offered include Kansas, Auburn, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Washington State, and Houston.
Odinjor plans to schedule an official visit to Kansas and has been talking with Onatolu about possible dates. He said he will decide in December and is weighing all of his options.
“I'm looking for a school that's actually interested in me,” he said. “Coaches that know me and then they know where they can put me, and they're interested in getting me on the field and making me a big part of their team. Someone who can make me a big part of the winning process.”