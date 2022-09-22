There are a lot of exciting things happening with KU athletics. And that could lead to a busy time for Travis Goff in the future when it comes to upgrades with facilities. Goff, the athletics director at the University of Kansas, was on the show From the Chair hosted by Mike Hamilton. He covered several topics about facilities and by all indications it looks like there could be major work done at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and Allen Fieldhouse. It is public knowledge the athletic department put out a request for an RFQ for the football stadium area that gives architects and engineers a chance to and study the stadium and the area where building could take place. “We think about that location as having a chance to serve as a gateway into the rest of campus,” Goff said on the show. “Really that focal point, whether it be prospective students in general coming in for campus visits and tours, alumni, donors, community members, and then having football have a chance to be at the forefront of that location is really critical.”

Goff talked about upgrades to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and Allen Fieldhouse

After the RFQ was released, things could start to move fast within the next month. Goff said upgrades to the Anderson Family Football Complex are also in the plans. “We'll have an architect I think probably locked down in the next, let's call it a month or so, and then we really get into the heavy lift of defining and determining what it is we want to do there,” he said. “It's going to be a major transformation. It's going to be football focused, not just with the stadium but also our operations building that's over there on that site. He continued: “But it's also going to have a multi-use impact for the campus community, Lawrence and the region, and we really think there's a chance to drive some economic impact, which is at the forefront of how we're studying this as well.” Goff offered strong words about the project saying it was just not a study. The upgrades to Memorial Stadium and the surrounding area have been talked about for some time and dating back to previous administrations. But it looks like Goff and the administration are going to move forward and make it a reality. “This isn't just a study,” Goff said. “This is an exercise to outcome. It's something that really is going to drive movement and action early on, and so we're excited about where that can lead us when we think about having real movement over there on that site in 2023.” During the interview Hamilton shifted the conversation to upgrades to Allen Fieldhouse. “We're actually about to finalize our plan for a pretty significant, I call it a major renovation of Allen Fieldhouse that we will aspire to have construction beginning this upcoming off season,” Goff said. One of the topics they talked about what preserving the history of Allen Fieldhouse. Hamilton said Allen Fieldhouse is the best place he has watched a college basketball game. Keeping the tradition and what made Allen Fieldhouse an iconic building will be a focus for Goff. “That’s a delicate dance,” Goff said. “You don't take away from that character and that history and that tradition but how do you change experience and concourse, concessions, restrooms in our pre-game and halftime premium spaces? There's a great opportunity there.”

More comments from Goff about Allen Fieldhouse