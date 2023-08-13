With several players back what is the focus in fall camp…

Well, first thing is going to be yards after catch. I mean just like even with last year, it was really good emphasis on that, but now it's taking it to another level. I mean our conversations are not about the offense and how we're running the offense, it's about how we maximize getting the yards after the catch, but then also being more efficient, blocking.

There were times I think we were solid in blocking, we got on guys, we didn't stay on guys. So now that's another emphasis where the guys from the fall, this fall have done a really good job and focus on making sure that we're sounding our blocking, getting yards after the catch and being as productive as we possibly can in this offense.

Some receivers have been banged up. How do you split and determine reps with that…

Well, I mean if you're injured you can't go. So, you just got to make a determination as how bad is it? If you can go and get the experience of the route, get the experience of the play, then let's try to get as much as we can.

I’ve got enough rotation, I’ve got enough guys to where, I mean I can mix and match and that's been pretty good. So that means other guys down the line are getting experience, seeing things, experiencing things. Because I always say every route is like a fingerprint. It's always a little bit different, DB, different stimuli, different this, different that. So, the more they get experience with it, the better. So those down the line guys are getting more experience and our older guys that may have a hamstringing or whatever, they're getting their self back together.

What are you seeing from the younger receivers…

They're picking up the offense and the thing that we've done this fall camp, they're getting a lot of reps and those reps, like I said, every route is like a fingerprint, as I said before. I mean as many of those fingerprint opportunities that they can get, they're going to get better and better and better and better. And we're in a situation where we're giving them a lot of reps in practice.

It's not one of those things where you've seen other places where those guys, at a certain point they're not getting as many reps and they're not getting better, they're scout team. No, right now these guys are still getting a lot of reps, they're getting better being coached. What I see is they're getting comfortable now, as I made the point a little bit earlier.

The way we do things here, the standard, get the ball up the field as fast as you can once you catch it, now those are things that these young guys have to learn. In high school, most of the time practice is just not as detailed or specific. These habits, we're trying to get them to understand a little bit more and they're doing a good job with it and they're starting to show that they can make a play or two.

What have you seen from Trevor Wilson in fall camp…

One thing that we really worked on was about how he changed direction, sinks his hips and things of that nature, and he's made those adjustments and it's starting to really show through in how he runs with the ball. When you’ve got speed like that, most of the time track guys, they don't want to slow down. Ball's being thrown deep, they never want to turn back and adjust for ball. They want you to throw them the ball so they can just run.

He's starting to understand that he's got to be able to adjust, a good wide receiver can adjust to the ball, to fly the ball like a punt returner and put himself in a position to catch the ball, whatever the situation may be. He's starting to do those things and he's also starting to be very much better at shifting the sips down and getting in and out of his brakes.