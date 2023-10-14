The Kansas offense could not keep up their explosive output through four quarters as they were unable to score in the fourth quarter in their 39-32 loss to Oklahoma State.

1st Quarter

The Cowboys got down to business right away on the game's first drive. First, they completed a screen pass to Ollie Gordan that went for 50 yards on the first play from scrimmage. Alan Bowman then found Gordan in the flat to score the first touchdown of the game a few plays later from 17 yards out. After Kansas picked up one first down and Damon Greaves pinned Oklahoma State at their own 17, the Cowboys doubled their lead with another up-tempo drive. The scoring drive ended when Bowman threw it to Brennan Presley, who pitched it back to Bowman before going out for a route on the designed flea-flicker. After going down 14-0, the Jayhawks needed to form an offensive response. They started that by getting a couple of nice carries by Devin Neal. As the Cowboys keyed on the run, Jason Bean rolled out and found Trevor Wilson deep to bring the game to 14-7 with 5:14 to go in the first quarter. The Kansas defense did not have an answer early in Oklahoma State's next drive, allowing them to easily enter the red zone. The Jayhawks held strong to hold the Cowboys to a field goal, and may have missed a pick-six when Cobee Bryant dropped a pass after jumping the route.



The offenses were piling up big yards as both teams were trading scores

2nd Quarter

Jason Bean established himself in the pocket as the Jayhawks went down and scored a touchdown to bring the score to 17-13. First he found Lawrence Arnold on third-and-13 to extend the drive. Shortly after, Mason Fairchild was wide open down the middle for a 30-yard touchdown. Seth Keller's extra point was blocked after he was flagged for false start on the first attempt. Kansas' defense held strong for the first time all game as they forced a punt. Bean once again found Arnold for a first down, followed by Fairchild down the middle as the Jayhawks took their first lead of the game at 19-17. They once again botched the extra point as they kept a two point lead. After each team punted twice, the Cowboys got the ball close to midfield and took full advantage with Gordan on the ground. His 42-yard scamper put Oklahoma State back up 24-19 with 2:52 to go in the half. The Jayhawks formed an immediate response as Bean scrambled out of the pocket and found Quentin Skinner for a 49-yard catch-and-run for six. Six was all they would get however, as they failed the two-point conversion, keeping the score 25-24. Kansas stopped Oklahoma State as they took their lead into halftime after receiving the punt.

3rd Quarter

Coming out of the locker room, the Kansas offense continued to fill up the stat sheet. On a second-and-one, Skinner got behind the defense and was open in the end zone. The 42-yard pass was Bean's fifth touchdown pass of the game. The Jayhawks finally converted an extra point after coming up empty three times, increasing their lead to 32-24. The Cowboys got down in the red zone after a long drive, and then were stopped short on third down. They settled for three to make the score 32-27. Oklahoma State one-upped Kansas' red zone defense, as they picked off Jason Bean near the goal line on the next drive, taking over at the 22 yard line with 1:24 left in the third quarter.



4th Quarter: