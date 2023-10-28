Kansas pulled off the upset over No.6 Oklahoma 38-33 after Jason Bean led the Jayhawks on a game-winning drive to take the lead with under a minute left to go. The win moves the Jayhawks to 6-2, and makes them bowl eligible for the second year in a row.

1st Quarter

The Jayhawks got the ball first and moved the ball well to start the game. They showed an abundance of pre-snap motion throughout the drive that took the first five minutes off of the clock. The drive was upended when the Jayhawks went for it on fourth and short and threw an incompletion. Oklahoma took over from their own 27-yard-line and made the first big mistake of the game on their third play. Dillon Gabriel forced a throw to the outside that Mello Dotson jumped right in front of and took to the end zone. The pick six was the first score of the game and put Kansas up 7-0. After the turnover, Oklahoma put together a drive that looked like it might avenge the early mistake. They could have settled for a field goal when they had fourth down and two at the Kansas 20, but elected to go for it. That is when Austin Booker came up with a sack to keep the Sooners scoreless.

The Jayhawks came through when it counted to come away with the upset over Oklahoma.

2nd Quarter

The Jayhawks put together their second long drive of the game, but this time they ended up in the end zone to go up 14-0. Daniel Hishaw ran it in from nine yards out. The 79 yard drive lasted over five minutes as the Jayhawks continued to pound the rock. Oklahoma answered the call with their own touchdown after converting on a similar fourth down scenario that they had failed on earlier. Dillon Gabriel's seven yard touchdown run put Oklahoma back within striking distance at 14-7. A three-and-out by Kansas gave Oklahoma the ball back at their own 34 and were running the ball at will. However, at the 7:50 mark the game was forced into a weather delay. After the delay, Oklahoma continued to pound the rock, tying the game up at 14. Kansas then suffered their first turnover of the game when Trevor Wilson could not handle the short kickoff, resulting in the Sooners recovering it deep in Kansas territory. A few plays later, Gabriel scored his second rushing touchdown to go up 21-14. The next Kansas drive consisted of a couple of wild plays. First, Jason Bean nearly threw an interception, but the ball was dropped. Quentin Skinner was run out of bounds, but came back in and was allowed to catch it since he did not touch it first. The 24 yard gain was followed by Kansas getting it to first and goal. On second down, Bean missed a wide open Trevor Kardell in the end zone. After nearly throwing an interception on third down, the Jayhawks came away with three points to bring them within four at halftime.



3rd Quarter

Both teams figured out how to get stops after halftime. Nobody scored until there was 4:03 left in the third quarter, which came from a 29-yard field goal. On Oklahoma's next drive, JB Brown delivered a big time hit to jar the ball loose. The very next play, Jason Bean was in the end zone on 38 yard scamper. The play put Kansas up 26-21, and they missed the 2-point conversion. The Sooners answered the massive momentum change with a touchdown of their own as they got busy in the run game again.

4th Quarter