Texas Tech scored first after both teams couldn’t do anything with the ball the first three drives. SaRodorick Thompson scored on a one-yard run.

On the first play from scrimmage in the second quarter Trey Wolff kicked a short field goal giving Texas Tech a 10-0 lead.

The Red Raiders scored on their next drive going 80 yards in 11 plays when Jett Duffey hit McLane Minnix on a nine-yard pass to extend the lead to 17-0.

The Jayhawks answered with a 78-yard drive to get on the board. Carter Stanley connected with Stephon Robinson on a 58-yard pass that took the ball to the one-yard line and Stanley scored on the next play. That cut the Texas Tech lead to 17-7.

The Kansas offense kept the momentum after holding Texas Tech on the next drive. Stanley found Robinson again for 48 yards and the Texas Tech lead was 17-14.

At the half Texas Tech had the edge in total yards 253-207 and ran 18 more plays.

If the Jayhawks had momentum a halftime, Texas Tech took it right back. On the first drive they went 70 yards on just four plays. TJ Vasher caught a 19-yard pass to make it 24-14.

Texas Tech extended the lead to 27-14 when Wolff kicked a 27-yard field with 5:39 remaining in the third quarter.

For the second time Stanley and Robinson combined on a long touchdown making the score 27-20 but the extra point was blocked. On the next possession Kansas tied up at 27 with an Andrew Parchment 70-yard pass catch. Texas Tech answered the score with a 48-yard touchdown to Dalton Rigdon from 48 yards. That gave the Red Raiders the lead 34-27 with 12:11 to play in the game.

With 5:12 left in the game Velton Gardner ran it in from 30 yards weaving in and out the Texas Tech defense and after a Liam Jones extra point the game was tied again 34-34.

With 3:52 left in the game Kansas took over and drove to the Texas Tech 22-yard line. Liam Jones lined up to kick a field goal but it was blocked. Texas Tech gained possession but fumbled on a lateral and Kansas recovered.

Jones got another chance with two seconds left and nailed the game-winning field goal. Kansas 37- Texas Tech 34