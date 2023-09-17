The Jayhawks managed to survive their week three match up with Nevada after a performance in which they did not look their best. Devin Neal powered his way for three rushing touchdowns to guide Kansas past Nevada 31-24.

1st Quarter

Kansas received the opening kickoff and got straight to work. They drove down the field with ease with a nine play, 75 yard drive that was capped off by a Neal three yard touchdown run. The drive ate up just over five minutes of game clock as Kansas set the tone early. The Kansas defense came out on their first chance to make an impact and gave up one first down before forcing the Wolf Pack to punt. After starting from the 20-yard-line, the Jayhawks picked up a first down as they drew a pass interference penalty. However, back-to-back penalties on Ar'maj Reed-Adams set up a third-and-25 that Jalon Daniels was sacked on while trying to find an open receiver deep.



The Jayhawks held on to get out of Reno with a close win

2nd Quarter

Nevada started the second quarter by settling for a field goal after a drive that saw the Jayhawks shoot themselves in foot numerous times. Throughout the first quarter, Nevada quarterback Brendon Lewis fumbled three times, but Kansas did not recover any of them. The kick made it 7-3 in favor of Kansas. The Jayhawks were driving the ball well before they stalled once they got inside the 30-yard-line of Nevada. Once in field goal range, they were unable to move the ball as a designed quarterback draw from Daniels was stuffed. The Jayhawks settled for three with Seth Keller, who got it to go from 44 yards out and put Kansas up 10-3. After both teams went three-and-out, Nevada got the ball back and put together a long drive to end the half. Lewis tucked the ball to pick up a big gain and put the Wolf Pack inside the Kansas 5-yard-line with under 30 seconds to go in the half. Nevada punched it in on the next play with Sean Dollars. The score tied the game at 10 with 25 seconds left in the half. The Jayhawks only managed to get inside of midfield to set up a Hail Mary that was batted away by Nevada, keeping the score level at 10 at the half.

3rd Quarter

The Jayhawks forced a three-and-out on Nevada's first chance on offense out of the locker room. Daniels had them moving down the field before he was stripped as he brought the ball back to throw. Nevada recovered and took over only to go three-and-out once again. It was when the Jayhawks started their drive from their own 16 yard line when they first looked like the type of offense that they have come to be known as. They put together an 84-yard touchdown drive that was set up when Daniels hit Mason Fairchild down the seam for 29 yards. That put Kansas at the one yard line, and on second down, Daniel Hishaw leapt through to score. The score from Kansas did not deter Nevada. They responded as Dalevon Campbell came up with a huge 53-yard reception to put his team in the red zone. Two plays later, Lewis got outside of the pocket and ran it in for a game-tying touchdown. The Jayhawks, much like the Wolf Pack, responded to adversity well. On the first play of the drive, Devin Neal caught a pass and took it down to the 1-yard-line. He then rushed it in on the next play to put Kansas up 24-17 with three minutes to go in the third quarter.



4th Quarter