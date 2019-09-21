Kansas answered the West Virginia score with a 70-yard drive but it stalled at the five yard line settling for a field goal by Liam Jones.

West Virginia took the opening drive of the second half and went 70 yards on 10 plays. Running back Martell Pettaway took his first carry of the game 23 yards for a touchdown. It gave West Virginia a 17-7 lead.

After a slow first half of offense the scoring picked up in the second half. The Jayhawks were always playing from behind and couldn’t get the drive they needed falling to West Virginia in the Big 12 opener.

After the Jayhawks scored, one of the strangest plays of the season happened. They brought in Jacob Borcila for an onside kick where Jamahl Horne recovered it but was called for kick-catch interference. After the 15-yard penalty West Virginia was able to add a field goal pushing the lead back to 10, 20-10.

On the first play from scrimmage the Jayhawks answered when Stanley found Andrew Parchment on a 75-yard pass play going against the wind. That pulled Kansas within three, 20-17.

West Virginia added a field goal moving ahead 23-17. After a Carter Stanley interception West Virginia took over at midfield and drove it 51 yards to put the game away with a 29-17 lead with 5:04 left in the game.

Kansas scored on their next possession when Parchment caught a three-yard pass from Carter Stanley cutting back into the West Virginia lead, 29-24. The Jayhawks attempted an onside kick that went out of bounds.

The Mountaineers were able to run the clock down to 32 seconds left. The Kansas offense got one last chance starting at their own 20.

The first half wasn’t full of good offensive plays by either team. West Virginia opened the scoring in the first quarter on a three-yard run by Kennedy McCoy. It was a 13 play, 71-yard drive.

The Jayhawks got the wind in the second quarter and put together their only scoring drive of the half. Carter Stanley connected on a 28-yard touchdown with Kwamie Lassiter.

It was tied 7-7 with only 49 seconds left and going against a 25 mph wind. They quickly moved down the field in nine plays and got an Evan Staley field goal to end the half leading 10-7.

After one half West Virginia had 191 yards of offense and the Jayhawks 125. Kansas only had 44 yards rushing in the half.

