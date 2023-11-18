Kansas could not hold onto their 27-16 win as Kansas State scored the last 15 point of the game to escape Lawrence as winners, 31-27.

1st Quarter

The Wildcats went to work straight away on the game's first drive, scoring in five plays and 1:16 to quiet the eager home crowd. Will Howard connected with Jayce Brown for 46 yards on the first play from scrimmage. Howard found Ben Sinnott from 11-yards out to open the scoring, making it 7-0 Kansas State. The Jayhawks came out with Cole Ballard as the starting quarterback, and did not pass as they went three-and-out on their first drive. The one positive from their opening offensive possession was a giant punt from Damon Greaves and a negative return from Kansas State pinned them at their own 12. The long field proved to be too much for Kansas State, as they were forced to punt just after entering Kansas territory. Kansas took over from their own 18, looking for a response to Kansas State's opening touchdown. The Jayhawks threw in some funky formations to try and help their true freshman quarterback, including putting former high school quarterback and Kansas Swiss army knife Torry Locklin in at quarterback as he ran the option successfully. The 11 play, 82 yard drive was capped off when Devin Neal went 36 yards on a touchdown run to tie the game. The drive took over six minutes off the clock.





2nd Quarter

Kansas came up on the losing end of the Sunflower Showdown as Kansas State came back from 27-16 down.

The Jayhawks, after forcing a three-and-out, went and grabbed the lead on a 74-yard drive. Devin Neal ran it in form nine yards out from a Locklin pitch for his second touchdown of the day. Kansas did not make it 14-7, as Kansas State blocked the extra point and returned it for two points to make it 13-9. Kansas State took the lead back after a long drive, that was aided by a penalty on Mello Dotson that erased what would have been a turnover on downs. Two plays later, Kansas State scored an 11 yard touchdown. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold was in an official's ear until shortly before the ensuing kickoff took place. The Jayhawks took over with 7:26 to go in the first half, and responded by running seven minutes off the clock as they went 75 yards in 13 plays to reclaim the lead at 20-16. The drive did not look promising, as Ballard was sacked, making it second-and-18. A carry from Neal made it third and one, and Kansas was in business from there. Lawrence Arnold collected his third touchdown of the year as Ballard took a shot in the face of a blitz while delivering the ball. The score left Kansas State with just 26 seconds, and they were content to go into halftime down four.



3rd Quarter

The Jayhawks started the second half with the ball, as they deferred the opening kickoff. They took full advantage of the situation, as Ballard connected with Mason Fairchild for a 59-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage. Two plays later, Neal was in for his third touchdown of the game, extending Kansas' lead to 27-16. Since they did not leave much time for Kansas State at the end of the first half, Kansas scored 14 points as the Wildcats ran just one offensive play. Momentum continued to shift toward Kansas as they forced a three-and-out, and Kansas State's punt only was only 26 yards. However, Kansas State's defense rose to the occasion, forcing their own three-and-out. Rich Miller had an opportunity to really put Kansas State in trouble, but he dropped a sure pick six. The next play, Howard hit Treshaun Ward for a 52-yard gain. The Wildcats then scored a touchdown and a 2-point conversion to make it 27-24 Kansas with 6:37 left in the third quarter. Kansas took over, but on third and long, Ballard tried to force one into Quentin Skinner, but he was surrounded by Wildcats. The pass was tipped and intercepted by Kobe Savage. Mello Dotson returned the favor with his own interception, setting Kansas up at their own 30.



4th Quarter