The Kansas Jayhawks were powered by two defensive touchdowns and three touchdown passes from Jalon Daniels as they came out on top of BYU 38-27 in their Big 12 Conference opener. We'll have more coming on the site as post game press conferences finish up.

1st Quarter

The Jayhawks were formulating a nice opening drive into BYU territory, but were stopped on a fourth down attempt at the 33-yard-line. On BYU's second play, Cobee Bryant let everyone know he was on the field as he delivered a massive hit on BYU's Parker Kingston. The hit forced a fumble that Bryant picked up, and ran to the house for the game's opening score. The Cougars did not flinch, going for a 10 play, 75 yard touchdown drive to tie it up at 7 with 5:48 to go in the first quarter. The touchdown was scored by Darius Lassiter, who was facing off against his brother Kwinton. The Kansas offense then went on to score their first touchdown of the game as they commanded the line of scrimmage throughout the drive. The drive ended when Daniels threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Kardell.

Fairchild congratulates Kardelll after his touchdown catch

2nd Quarter

BYU was intent not to give the ball back to Kansas when their offense took the field again. They ran into a fourth-and-one inside of their own territory, but showed no hesitation as they kept their offense on the field. They converted and turned in an impressive drive to tie the game once again after executing a screen pass to perfection. Both defenses stepped up in a big way during the second quarter, as the next three drives of the game ended up being stops. BYU broke the tie with a long, 12 play, 68-yard drive that ended with a 33-yard field goal to put the Cougars up 17-14 with 15 seconds left in the half. The Jayhawks used a timeout trying to get some points, but were unsuccessful.



3rd Quarter

BYU got the ball to start the second half with a chance to add onto the field goal they got at the end of the half. The first play from scrimmage saw Kedon Slovis throw what would have been a pick-six as OJ Burroughs got credit for the pass break-up. Two plays later, Kenny Logan came away with a ball that was tipped twice and scored the second defensive touchdown of the game to retake the lead at 21-17. BYU, despite throwing the interception, came right out with a 50-yard gain as Slovis found Chase Roberts deep. The Kansas defense bent, but did not break, holding BYU to a field goal that brought the game to 21-20 with 10:58 to go in the third. The Jayhawk offense got to take the field for their first drive of the half following the BYU score. Daniels converted a third down with an improvised run, and then gained another first down the next play with another rush. Dylan McDuffie got his first carries of the game as well. The drive was capped off as Daniels found Luke Grimm in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown.



Fourth Quarter