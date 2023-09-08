The Jayhawks got off to a hot start on prime time versus Illinois, which was enough to hold on for a 34-23 win to move to 2-0. We'll have more on the site following post game press conferences.

1st Quarter:

The Kansas defense did well to force a three-and-out on the game's first possession. As the Jayhawks came out on offense, Jason Bean took the field first, and Jalon Daniels followed just a few seconds later. They both lined up as if they were going to take the snap. That's when Daniels got it, faked a hand-off to Bean, and then threw a strike to Lawrence Arnold for a first down. The theme of Daniels to Arnold kept up throughout the drive, as they connected for 22 yards to get into Illinois territory. After a couple of third down conversions, Kansas had first-and-goal from the 4-yard-line. That's when Daniels threw a pass that Torry Locklin high-pointed perfectly to put the Jayhawks up 7-0. Illinois did not create much of a response when they got the ball again, moving the chains just once before punting to Kansas. The Jayhawks put together a 13 play, 85 yard touchdown drive to go up 14-0. They converted on three third downs during the drive that took 6:35 off of the clock. When Daniels found Jared Casey for a 5-yard touchdown, there were only seven seconds to go in the first quarter. The Jayhawks took a 14-point lead into the second quarter a reassuring sign after being the second worst first quarter defense in the FBS last season.

2nd Quarter:

The start of the second quarter resembled a Big Ten game more than a Big 12 game as there were three punts between both teams at the 9:53 mark. After the series of punts, Kansas took 6:41 to drive 94 yards and go up 21-0. During the drive, Daniels evaded Illinois defenders in his own end zone before finding Lawrence Arnold deep down field to move the chains on third down. Daniels rushed four times on the drive in his first game back from injury. Devin Neal finished the drive with a 13-yard run and a 5-yard run with 3:12 to go in the first half. Illinois did not waiver after going down by 21, going right down the field with a 75-yard touchdown drive to cut the deficit to 14. Quarterback Luke Altmyer ran the ball or completed a pass on all but one play on the seven play drive. Kansas was left with 41 seconds to go and two timeouts to try and get points on the board before halftime. That scenario was not an issue for the Kansas offense, who went and scored in four plays. The key play saw Daniels escape numerous pass rushers to find Luke Grimm 48 yards down the field to put Kansas in field goal range. The Jayhawks took another shot, this time to Trevor Wilson, who drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone. The Jayhawks took two plays to punch it in from the two-yard-line as Daniel Hishaw took the snap and carried it over the goal line to take Kansas into halftime up 28-7.



3rd Quarter:

The Jayhawks got the ball back to start the second half. On the first play from scrimmage, Neal ripped off an ankle-breaking 43-yard carry. The Jayhawks did not get another first down on the drive, and settled for a 41-yard field goal from Seth Keller to go up 31-7. Illinois looked to be moving the ball well in their first drive of the half, but came up short on a fourth down. Kansas took over from their own 41-yard line. After the Jayhawks moved deep into Illini territory, Arnold coughed up the ball after the Jayhawks ran the run-pass-option. Illinois took over from their own 21-yard line with 8:42 left in the quarter. They got one first down, but Mello Dotson collected his first interception of the year to set up Kansas at midfield. Devin Neal moved over 100 yards on the day with a 16-yard gain, but his was injured after the play. Shortly after, Keller kicked a 30-yard field goal to make extend the lead to 34-7 with 3:46 to go in the third quarter. It appeared the Kansas defense was set to get off the field once again on 3rd and 18, but Altmyer surprised everyone and ran 72 yards to the end zone. Austin Booker put a big hit onto Altmyer on the 2-point conversion and was called for targeting. Illinois got to retry the conversion, and got it to go. The sequence cut the deficit to 34-15.



4th Quarter: