The Jayhawks were back in action for the first time since their summer trip to Puerto Rico during their 82-75 loss on the road against Illinois. Kevin McCullar led the Jayhawks in scoring with 25, while Hunter Dickinson scored 22 along with nine rebounds.

The two teams played even with each other early in the first half. It was clear that the Jayhawks were eager to establish Kevin McCullar, as he went through the first eight minutes of the game with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting.

While McCullar got off to a strong start, the highly-coveted Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson had a rough start, missing his first four field goals. He made his fifth one when he banked in a three-pointer to make the bring Kansas within 24-22 with 8:31 to go in the first half.

Illinois went on to score seven of the next eight points in the game after the shot from Dickinson.

The Jayhawks, bit-by-bit stayed on rate with what Illinois was doing, but were could not close the half well. Of Illinois' last three field goal attempts of the half, all were made three-pointers by Terrence Shannon. The scoring outburst from the Texas Tech transfer guided the Illini to 43-37 lead at the half.

The Jayhawks went into the locker room having only shot three shots from behind the arc, while Illinois shot 16.

Dickinson got off to a much better start during the second half, scoring Kansas' first four points of the period. On the other end however, Shannon continued to pour it onto the Jayhawks from deep, making another three for Illinois.

The under 16 timeout came with the Jayhawks back within one after Kevin McCullar made a three for his 21st point of the game.

After Kansas tied it up at 49, Illinois went on a 7-0 run to reclaim the lead. A floater from Dajuan Harris stopped the bleeding temporarily. Illinois continued to keep the Jayhawks at an arm's length away until the under eight timeout, as Shannon went up to 24 points.

The Jayhawks brought the game back to a stalemate numerous times by way of some more production from Dickinson and KJ Adams. The pair were up to 20 and 14 points respectively with 4:44 to go when Illinois called a timeout after a Quincey Guerrier made a three to give them a 73-70 lead.

Both teams traded baskets before the under four timeout, making it 75-72. The first possession after the timeout, Coleman Hawkins made step back three to extend the lead to six for Illinois.

The Jayhawks never got back within one possession for the rest of the game as Illinois closed out the exhibition win 82-75.