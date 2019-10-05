Early on Kansas was playing with the Oklahoma.

The Sooners didn’t take their first lead of the game until midway through the second quarter. But once their offense got rolling it was all Boomer Sooner.

The Jayhawks scored first on a nine play, 98-yard drive taking a 7-0 lead when Carter Stanley hit Daylon Charlot on a 22-yard pass. Oklahoma answered on their next drive tying the game 7-7.

Oklahoma took their first lead of the game with 7:51 left in the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by Jalen Hurts.

The final minutes of the first half were a wild and crazy blur. Oklahoma had the ball first and goal. They proceeded to lose 41 yards on the next three plays and had to punt with a little over a minute remaining. Kansas ran three plays and had to punt. CeeDee Lamb returned the punt to the Kansas 17-yard line and after a penalty the Sooners set up at the 10-yard line.

On the first play from scrimmage Hurts connected with Lamb for a score giving the Sooners a 21-7 lead at the half.

Oklahoma took the opening drive of the second half and went 84 yards in 10 plays capped off by a Hurts TD run. The Sooners pushed the lead to 28-7.

The lead grew to 35-7 when Hurts threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Trey Sermon with 6:18 left in the third.

Trailing 42-7 the Jayhawks got back on the board when Stanley found Stephon Robinson on a 39-yard touchdown pass.

We will have more coverage from Les Miles and the players after the press conference.