The Jayhawks ran into a TCU team ready to play coming off a loss to SMU the week before. The final result was a blowout in Fort Worth.

TCU scored fast and early never looking back winning 51-14.

After the Jayhawks started the game with a three and out, TCU took it 59 yards on five plays on their first drive for a touchdown. Max Duggan connected on a 26-yard pass to Dylan Thomas.

TCU scored on their next drive when Duggan hit Pro Wells with a seven-yard touchdown pass. At the end of the first quarter Jalen Reagor took a Kyle Thompson punt 73 yards for another score. That was the last play of the first quarter and the Jayhawks trailed 21-0.

The second quarter was much of the same. TCU scored two touchdowns and added a field goal by Jonathan Song as the half expired taking a 38-0 lead to the locker room.

At the half the box score was dominated by the Horned Frogs. They outgained the Jayhawks 351-49 in total yards. In the first half TCU was 10-of-10 on third downs and owned the time of possession 18:46 to 11:09.

The Kansas defense showed signs of life in the third quarter forcing two punts and got a change of possession when TCU’s Jonathan Song missed a field goal.

But the offense was still stuck in low gear. At the end of the third quarter the Jayhawks only gained 55 yards and had yet to convert a fourth down.

Kansas got on the board in the fourth quarter when true freshman Velton Gardner took a handoff up the middle 45 yards for a touchdown.

The Jayhawks scored again in the fourth quarter when Carter Stanley found Pooka Williams out of the backfield on a 25-yard pass.

True freshman Gavin Potter led the team with 11 tackles and Bryce Torneden had nine.



