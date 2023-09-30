The Kansas defense held strong throughout the first half to stay in the game, but the overwhelming difference in time of possession, yards and third down conversion percentage eventually caught up to them in the second half as Texas pulled away for a 00-00 victory.

1st Quarter

The game got off to a bad start before it even kicked off for the Jayhawks. Quarterback Jalon Daniels did not do much during the team's warm-ups, and back-up Jason Bean took the field for Kansas. After getting across midfield, the Jayhawks punted to the Texas 12-yard line. Texas took over and was moving the ball at ease in the no-huddle offense. The Jayhawks finally forced a third down and nine, but Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was not accounted for as he ran the ball 30 yards for the game's opening score. After another drive with just one first down, the Jayhawks punted for a second time. The Longhorns ate up most of the first quarter's clock with their second drive, which ended in a 26-yard field goal to go up 10-0.

Brooks had 217 yards rushing on the day and two touchdowns

2nd Quarter

The second play of the quarter was one of the most unique plays seen in college football this season. Bean did well to keep the ball on an option play, but was lit up by a Texas defender, fumbling the ball in the process. Daniel Hishaw was in the right place at the right time however, and picked the ball up and carried it the rest of the 18-yards into the end zone to make it 10-7. The Longhorns were eager to cook up a response, and looked like they may have had one as Jonathon Brooks rushed for 67 yards. Cobee Bryant saved the touchdown, and then Kansas held strong to keep Texas out of the end zone. The Longhorns made the field goal to go up 13-7. After a quick stop by Longhorns, they once again moved the ball into Kansas territory. The Jayhawks put up more resistance this time, as Texas was forced to kick a 50-yard field goal that they missed. Kansas could not take advantage of the field position, and Damon Greaves put another punt inside the 20-yard-line. It appeared like Texas could go get some points before the half, but Cornell Wheeler came up with a huge interception with five seconds to go.

3rd Quarter

The Kansas defense, who had been strong in preventing Texas from getting into the end zone after the first drive of the game, gave up a big play to start the second half. Brooks rattled off another long run, this one going 54-yards for the score. Texas went up 20-7 with 13:28 left in the quarter as a result. Jason Bean and the Kansas offense came onto the field to answer, having minimal success on the deep ball during the first half. The Longhorns were better at stopping the run to start the drive, but then Bean hit Trevor Wilson for a long touchdown pass to bring the game back to 20-14. Texas got into field goal range on the next drive, but then a miscommunication occurred between Ewers and his center as the Longhorns lost 15 yards on the play. They then set up a 47-yard field goal attempt that sailed wide right. The Jayhawks could not take advantage of the mistake, and were stopped once again. They got it to fourth-and-inches, but ran the read option poorly as Bean and Hishaw put the ball on the turf behind the line of scrimmage. Texas took over and coasted their way through a 32-yard touchdown drive. They missed the 2-point-conversion, leaving the score at 26-14 with 2:33 to go.



4th Quarter