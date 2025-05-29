Fayetteville Regional: Looking at first round matchups

At some point on Wednesday, Darryn Peterson will step foot on KU's campus for the first time.
Official visits will start back up this weekend and continue through June. Here is the latest with a couple positions.
For a closer look at KU's 2025 recruiting class, come inside.
Kansas is heading to its first NCAA Tournament since 2014. The Jayhawks will play in the Fayetteville Regional.
The 2025 Portal Tracker has been updated on JayhawkSlant.com. For the very latest, come inside.
At some point on Wednesday, Darryn Peterson will step foot on KU's campus for the first time.
Official visits will start back up this weekend and continue through June. Here is the latest with a couple positions.
For a closer look at KU's 2025 recruiting class, come inside.