The Rutgers was a big win for everybody in the program but extra special for Kevin Feder who went to Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey. With Feder being from the area close to Rutgers he knew several players on the opposing sidelines. “The win was great and it's going to be good going into Big 12 play,” Feder said. “I saw Mike Maietti and Lawrence Stevens who were guys I played high school ball with. Then I was going up against Kevin Wilkins (DL) who I have wrestled against and played football against who is from St Joes. There were a lot of familiar faces and it was good to see those guys and play against them.”

Booker says this is closest team he has been on at KU

Jeremiah Booker is one of the veterans on the team and a leader on the offensive side. This is Booker’s fourth year in the program and after winning back-to-back games for the first time since he’s been a Jayhawk produced one of the best atmospheres in the locker room. “I have not seen the locker room like this,” Booker said. “The win was big for us because we wanted to see how we handle playing coming off a win. Guys like Daniel Wise and Joe Dineen have done a great job making sure our team is staying focused and not getting complacent. I feel like this team is closer than any team I have been around.” Booker hauled in a touchdown catch in the first quarter giving the Jayhawks a 17-7 lead. It was the first career touchdown pass for Mile Kendrick. It was a fade toward the end zone and Booker used his body to shield the defender and caught it over his shoulder. He knew he was getting close to the sideline and made sure he got his feet inbounds. “Miles gave us the route and the play,” Booker said. “He threw a perfect pass. I don't think he could have thrown it any better than that. He is taught to throw it near the back pylon. All I had to do was set the defensive back up and make the catch. I felt my two feet tap down in the end zone after I caught it.”

Used to pray hard for these moments! Great team win. Thankful for this team. On to the next one!👉🏾 pic.twitter.com/pxWLC5lLSV — sweetness (@milesdarius5) September 15, 2018

Bender has a relaxing second half watching teammates close out game