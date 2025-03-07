Fifth-inning hit parade propels Kansas to blowout win over Milwaukee

Kansas exploded for eight runs on nine hits in the fifth inning en route to a 21-3 win over Milwaukee on Friday at Hoglund Ballpark. The Jayhawks took the second game of the series behind five home runs, with Jackson Hauge, Brady Counsell and Brady Ballinger all going deep in the marathon fifth inning.

The top of the order powered the Jayhawks’ offense throughout the day. Derek Cerda, Ballinger and Hauge went a combined 12/17 with 12 RBI and three home runs. Kansas tallied a total of 25 hits, the most in a game since March 5, 2004, coincidentally also against Milwaukee.

“Those guys at the top are really tough and our offense is different with Derek at the top for sure,” Dan Fitzgerald said after the game. “It’s a lot of guys that drive the ball and that are for sure hitters that can work an at-bat.”

Dominic Voegele put the Jayhawks in an early hole in the first. He struggled with his fastball control and left his slider up in the zone. Milwaukee took a 3-0 lead following two home runs as Voegele walked two.

“He just didn't locate,” Fitzgerald said. “A bunch of pitches that Coach Scott had called they were not thrown in the right spot.”

However, Voegele responded well, putting up zeros in each of his next four innings and finishing as the winning pitcher. His day was finished after five, tallying six strikeouts while walking four.

“Like Dom's done 100 times, like he can adjust in game as good as any pitcher I've ever had,” Fitzgerald said. “When you have four pitches, it's not always realistic to think you're going to have all four going. So I think it took him a minute to figure out what he had today and then, obviously, settled in.”

Kansas’ offense struggled to get things going early, scoring one run on a Ballinger RBI single in the second. Cerda knotted the game at 3-3 in the fourth, hitting a two-run homer after working a full count.

“I think at that point we needed someone to just break it,” Fitzgerald said. “And I thought Derek just telling his timing as he's on deck, I thought, man, he’s gonna– if they miss up here, he's gonna get it.”