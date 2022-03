Final Four: What social media is saying and what they said

CHICAGO -- Here are some comments from social media in the media and post-game comments after the Jayhawks defeated Miami and are headed to the Final Four.

The Jayhawks not only held Miami to their lowest second half output, but they did it convincingly.

Miami head coach Jim Larranaga on his thoughts of KU in the second half:

"Well, everything we've seen from Kansas, throughout the season, is the same thing: They're the best in the open court attacking you. And when you're not scoring, it's hard to get back and set your defense. And we weren't scoring. We weren't making shots. We got a little anxious.

And I use the expression, "don't play the score, play the game." But we started playing the score. We looked up at the scoreboard, and we had fallen behind already. And I think that created some anxiety. And what ends up happening then is instead of settling down and executing better, we started to rush it even more. And that led to a lot of run-outs and fouls. We're slow getting back and we fouled them. Put them on the foul line way too often and we ended up with Sam fouling out and Jordan Miller fouling out and other guys with three and four fouls. Credit goes to them. They stayed on the attack and we're not able to slow them down."





Miami's Kameron McGusty on what changed in the second half:

"They did a good job in the second half kind of adjusting the way they were guarding me. They tried to deny me. It almost was like a box and one, but they were just denying me, not letting me catch. Not letting me get any clean looks. Credit to them, they came out with a great game plan the second half.

The first half I was very comfortable. I was able to get to my spots. My teammates were looking for me. They know when I see a couple go in that I can have a big night. So they just kept feeding me the ball. The coaches kept calling plays for me. And it was all working out."