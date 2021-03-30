JayhawkSlant - First day of spring practice, the future with Emmett Jones

Jones was the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator the last two years, but has spent the last two weeks overseeing the program and getting his staff ready for the spring.

“Oh, he got everybody from the receivers, D.B.'s, linebackers, D-line, he got everybody just in a circle ready to ball,” Lassiter said.

Wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter is used to what Jones brings to practice since he has been his position coach the last two seasons. Lassiter said Jones had the whole team ready go for the opening practice.

“Tons of energy, tons of energy, and big-time communication,” Jones said. “You can tell those guys are anxious and excited to be back out on the field legally with balls and with coaches getting a chance to evaluate. There’s just tons of excitement out there, man, and the guys definitely flew around. A few guys really stood out, out there.”

It was the first time Jones got to manage the team since he was named the interim and liked what he saw from the energy at practice.

He has relied on Ben Iannacchione and the strength and conditioning staff to keep that area consistent. He has tried to keep the program going in a steady direction.

“Basically we just want to continue the operation,” Jones said. “Ben is still downstairs, and his staff is doing a great job with those guys in the weight room. Upstairs, we pretty much have just been meeting on our normal basis as far as just trying to be great on the offensive side and on defensive side.

“All together, we are all on the same page and delivering that same message to the squad. It's been awesome in the classroom with those guys also. I think that's one of the reasons why practice flowed the way it flowed today. Those guys have been doing a great job in the classroom as far as listening.”

After practice Jones was asked about the support he has from the team and if he can help change the culture.

“That's what I'm about, treating people right,” he said. “That's all we preach is treating people right, and that's how you get your blessings. You want to be likable across the campus. That's all we stress, being likable in a facility, likable in the dorms, likable in the dining hall, likable just period across the city of Lawrence. So that's really what we're about. That's one of the core principles of our foundation right now.”

The coaches and players are focused on practice while they know a search is underway for the next athletic director. Super senior linebacker Kyron Johnson said keeping Emmett Jones as the head coach through the season wouldn’t surprise him.

“He brings the motivation and the energy,” Johnson said. “When he speaks you are locked onto him. I wouldn’t be surprised if they stayed with him as the head coach.”