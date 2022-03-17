First Round: Kansas tops Texas Southern 83-56 in Fort Worth

No. 1 seeded Kansas capped off the first day of NCAA Tournament play with a first-round win over Texas Southern Thursday night, besting the Tigers 83-56 in Fort Worth, Texas to advance to the second-round matchup with No. 9 seeded Creighton. Super senior Remy Martin led the KU scoring with 15 points, logging one three-point make along the way. The Jayhawks, holistically, shot 50% (34-68) from the field against Texas Southern.

First Half (Kansas 47, Texas Southern 19)

Outrebounding the Tigers 24-11 in the first half, Kansas used its glass advantage to storm out front to a 17-7 lead within the first 8:00 of tipoff. Sophomore Dajuan Harris led the Jayhawks early on, fighting his way through the lane and at the perimeter for 12 first-half points. The hot start paved the way for Martin to find his stride, as the super senior added 9 first-half points to aid KU’s momentum. Running up the score heading into the break, Texas Southern struggled to play through the contact and were held to just 26% (7-27) from the field, handing Kansas its largest halftime lead in NCAA tournament history (47-19).

Second Half (Kansas 83, Texas Southern 56)