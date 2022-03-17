First Round: Kansas tops Texas Southern 83-56 in Fort Worth
No. 1 seeded Kansas capped off the first day of NCAA Tournament play with a first-round win over Texas Southern Thursday night, besting the Tigers 83-56 in Fort Worth, Texas to advance to the second-round matchup with No. 9 seeded Creighton.
Super senior Remy Martin led the KU scoring with 15 points, logging one three-point make along the way. The Jayhawks, holistically, shot 50% (34-68) from the field against Texas Southern.
First Half (Kansas 47, Texas Southern 19)
Outrebounding the Tigers 24-11 in the first half, Kansas used its glass advantage to storm out front to a 17-7 lead within the first 8:00 of tipoff. Sophomore Dajuan Harris led the Jayhawks early on, fighting his way through the lane and at the perimeter for 12 first-half points.
The hot start paved the way for Martin to find his stride, as the super senior added 9 first-half points to aid KU’s momentum. Running up the score heading into the break, Texas Southern struggled to play through the contact and were held to just 26% (7-27) from the field, handing Kansas its largest halftime lead in NCAA tournament history (47-19).
Second Half (Kansas 83, Texas Southern 56)
The Jayhawks returned to the floor with the same urgency that placed them in the driver’s seat early on in the first. Senior David McCormack and junior Christian Braun brought the energy in the first 8:00 back, each adding 5 points to help grab KU’s largest lead of the game, 62-28.
Texas Southern showed the most pushback all night behind John Walker III, who chipped in 6 second-half points to help cut down Kansas’ lead to 66-43 with under 10:00 remaining. On the other end, Braun and redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson reaffirmed the Tigers’ deficit from the three-point line, combining for three late 3s to seal the books in the final minute(s).
We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.