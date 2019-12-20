News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-20 08:34:27 -0600') }} basketball Edit

First true road test of the season awaits Kansas on Saturday

Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson hope to lead Kansas to a big road win on Saturday
Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson hope to lead Kansas to a big road win on Saturday (USATodaySportsImages.com)
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

No. 1 Kansas (9-1) will face its first true road test of the season at No. 18 Villanova (8-2) early on Saturday afternoon.Are the Jayhawks ready?“I don’t know,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self dur...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}