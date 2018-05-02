The live periods have come to a close, so it's a good time to catch our breath and take a look at five programs that are riding the greatest momentum after our time spent in Indianapolis.

The Jayhawks recently completed another top-10 recruiting class. And while they will lose four of their starting five this spring, they have restocked their cupboard with a slew of top high school prospects and transfers. More are likely to come, as a number of elite prospects remain high on the Jayhawks, most notably Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Robinson-Earl has tremendous ties to the Lawrence program, and he was especially good in Indianapolis. It would be a minor upset if he were to choose anyone but Kansas as his landing spot next year, although a UNC offer handed out on Monday could become a factor.

Zach Harvey, Robinson-Earl’s good friend and longtime travel teammate, is fan of the Jayhawks, although a slew of other Big 12 programs and Creighton have kept in touch.Bryce Thompson, one of the more promising guards in the 2020 class, reeled in a KU offer last week and has always been a fan of the Jayhawks, too.R.J. Hampton, a top-three guard in the 2020 class, sees the Jayhawks favorably, as do North Carolina native Wendell Moore and top-50 wing Samuell Williamson.

