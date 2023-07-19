We spoke with Doug Bucshon who covers Illinois to get a closer look at the Illini.

Looking down the schedule Kansas fans circled the Illinois game once the 2022 season ended. On paper it is the toughest non-conference game.

Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer takes over at quarterback for the graduated Tommy DeVito. Altmyer played sparingly for the Rebels, so he’s a question mark, though he did have a good spring. Illinois returns all three starters at wide receiver. The playmaker is elusive and versatile slot receiver Isaiah Williams.

With standout running back Chase Brown now in the NFL, junior Reggie Love and bruising sophomore Josh McCray will share the carries. It will be more of a power running game without Brown.

The strength of the offense is up front, where the Illini return three starters from a solid offensive line, including preseason All-Conference selections in right guard Isaiah Adams and right tackle Julian Pearl, who both flirted with the NFL Draft before returning for another go-around.

Heading into fall camp what are your thoughts on the offense and who are the main players?

Obviously, all games count the same, but this matchup is one of those swing games that could tip the season in one direction or the other for Illinois. The Illini open with Toledo before traveling to Kansas, and they would love to get out to a 2-0 start before hosting Penn State the following Saturday.

Illinois will play Kansas in week two. That is their only Power Five non-con. How important is that game for the Illini?

Illinois lost their defensive coordinator and some key players from last year. What do you expect from the defense this season?

It’s tough to gauge the full impact of defensive coordinator Ryan Walters departing to take the head coaching job at Purdue. There were also huge losses in the back end, with three DB’s taken in the NFL Draft, including No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon.

So, there could be a drop off, we just don’t know for sure how steep. The strength of the defense is up front. Standout interior linemen Jer’Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph are back after flirting with the Draft. The Illini also have a pair of edge players in Seth Coleman and Gabe Jacas who are getting preseason All-Big Ten consideration.

The scheme won’t change. Bret Bielema was heavily involved in crafting the 3-4 base scheme that Illinois plays, along with Walters. The pieces are different though. Defensive backs coach Aaron Henry was promoted to defensive coordinator, so there will be a new play-caller.

If you had to break down the strengths and concerns of this team heading into the season what would they be?

The strength of the team is in the trenches on both sides of the football. The defensive front seven, which includes Newton, Jacas, and others should once again be outstanding. Newton’s return may have been the biggest offseason storyline. As mentioned above, the offensive line should also be a team strength.

Besides the rebuild in the secondary, the other major concern is the running game. The running game stalled when Brown sat out the ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State to prepare of the NFL Draft. Hopefully, that's not a sign of things to come. There’s a question whether there is enough speed and elusiveness in the running back room.

It is less than two months before KU and Illinois play, but what are your early thoughts on the matchup?

These are two programs that appear to be on the rise, so it’s an interesting matchup for fans in the Big Ten and Big 12. I’m sure that the schedulers didn’t anticipate such an even matchup when the home and home series was locked in. It’s a good early season game for both teams to measure where they are at in their rebuilds.

I must admit, I know very little about the Jayhawks other than what I’ve read in the preseason mags. One challenge for Illinois will be dealing with dual-threat quarterback Jalen Daniels. His type of dynamic skill set presents unique challenges. Illinois can’t let him beat them by himself.

It wouldn’t be shocking if it’s a high scoring game. Illinois is inexperienced in the back end of the defense, and the Jayhawks lit up the scoreboard down the final stretch of the season in 2022, scoring 41 points per game after Daniels too the reins at quarterback.

On other side of the ball, Kansas had its share of issues, finishing last in the Big 12 in total defense. Illinois isn’t an offensive juggernaut, but this might be an opportunity to get something rolling early in the season and set the tone.