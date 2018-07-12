Following the game, we caught up with the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2019 class to ask him about the final schools on his list and what his plan is going forward.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. -- Team Rio looked really sharp on the opening night of the Under Armour Challenge for the first of three recruiting periods for college basketball coaches. A big part of Team Rio’s success was the play of five-star guard Bryan Antoine .

Duke: “Ever since they offered me, Coach (Jon) Scheyer has been texting me non-stop. Coach K called me before I got here. Their staff, the school, everything about them, everyone loves everything about Duke. I have a best friend,

Joey Baker, who is at Duke now. Me and him are close and he’s been giving me the ins and outs of their program.”

Florida: “I’ve been there so many times, it’s more like just seeing how they’re doing. I know where everything is there. I’ve been going there since I was in seventh grade and I’m about to be a senior.”

Kansas: “Coach (Bill) Self was the head coach of the national team. I got closer to him down there. During drills, he gave me tips and things like that. Coach (Norm) Roberts keeps in touch and sends me pictures of stuff there.”

Kentucky: “Coach Cal is a great coach. He also texted me before I got here. He keeps comparing me to

De’Aaron FoxandJohn Walllike those fast point guards or combo guards, and for a coach to compare you to guys who had good years in the NBA and in college, it’s pretty good.”

Villanova: “They’ve been on me since seventh or eighth grade, so they were one of the first schools to show love. Just the way Coach (Jay) Wright is, he’s an amazing guy. My parents love him. My parents and him talk all the time.”

WHAT'S NEXT

Antoine said his plan is to play out his final travel season with Team Rio before going forward with getting closer to a decision. He plans to take his official visits during September and wants to have his decision out of the way before the high school season. Look for a decision from him during October if all goes to plan.