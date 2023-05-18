Rivals recently spoke with Harper about where his recruitment stands and the programs in the mix to land his National Letter of Intent.

Rutgers, Auburn, Kansas , Indiana and Duke make up his list of finalists. While no timetable for a decision has been set, the five-star guard’s recruitment feels like it could be approaching its twilight.

Currently the No. 3 prospect in the class of 2024, Dylan Harper is a real threat to seize the top spot in the Rivals150 down the road. He’s also one of the most in-demand prospects in America.

ON IF HE HAS A TIMETABLE FOR A DECISION:

“Not at all. Honestly. I’m focused on my team. I’m focused on making it to Peach Jam. I’ll make a decision after Peach Jam and go from there. My focus right now is on the team. My main focus right now is getting myself better and my team better. If I do that, then I can think about other stuff.”

ON INDIANA:

“Mike Woodson is an NBA coach with a great background. He knows how to give people the ball and let them go. That's what I love about them. They have an NBA play style.”

ON DUKE:

“Jon Scheyer is always texting me or aligning with me to check how I’m doing and all that. We talk a lot about what I can improve or about my game after they watch my games. They help me know what to do and what not to do.”

ON POSSIBLY TEAMING UP WITH AIRIOUS “ACE” BAILEY AT RUTGERS:

I’m not gonna lie, Ace has it all. Ace can put it on the floor, score the ball, get to the rim and do it all. With Rutgers, I’ve obviously been there a lot because of my brother but they are telling me that they aren’t recruiting me for my brother. They’re recruiting me for me at all times."

ON IF HE KNEW BAILEY WOULD PICK RUTGERS:

“We had talked about it. I knew there was a chance, but I didn't know when it was coming or what day. That's my guy. He texts me every day. I talk to him on a daily basis, really. That’s my guy.”

ON KANSAS:

“The biggest goal when I get to college is winning, and as you can see Kansas does that, They’re always in the mix for national championships. [KU assistant Norm Roberts] is always checking in on me and seeing how I’m doing.”