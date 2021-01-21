JayhawkSlant - Five-star Elijah Fisher high on UK, Kansas, FSU, others

A touted Canadian prospect in the class of 2023, Elijah Fisher knows his recruitment is already crowded. The five-star forward doesn’t lack for offers, and some of the top programs in the country are already in pursuit of his commitment.

So while his future is always on his mind, Fisher would like an update on the now. More specifically, he’s waiting to hear if he’ll be permitted to play his sophomore season amid Covid19 concerns.

“We’re able to go one minute and then the next minute they shut it down,” Fisher said on Tuesday. “I don't know what's going on. I just want to play.”

Whatever becomes of Fisher’s season, however, he plans to once again play the American AAU circuit this offseason. He also plans to head to America for college when it becomes time to do so. Below, the newly-minted five-star outlines the schools he’s most excited to visit and how the early stages of his recruitment are shaping up.





IN HIS WORDS:

ON THE SCHOOLS HE WANTS TO VISIT MOST

“When I’m able to visit, the schools that I’m really looking forward to visiting are Florida State, Kansas and Kentucky. They seem like great places and I want to get out there and just see all the history.”





ON FLORIDA STATE

“It’s in a very warm place and I come from a very cold place. So first off, that would be nice because I can’t really stand the cold like that. They just have a great program, too. They produce a lot of pros -- a lot of NBA players. It’s truly one of the great programs.”





ON THE FSU STAFF

“I know all about them. I know it’s a great coaching staff that will push me. At Florida State they make sure you can get better and be the player I want to be.”





ON KANSAS

“I got the offer in June and I like what I know. My pops talks to them more than I do, but a big thing for me is that Bill Self wants to let me be myself. Everyone always compares me to Andrew Wiggins. I like that comparison. But me personally, I don't want to be compared to anyone. I’m my own product. It was nice to hear Coach Self tell me I’m my own product. I’m taking pieces from everyone to make my own masterpiece.”



ON KENTUCKY

“They haven't offered yet but they are really interested. I really like the leadership there and how involved they are with the players. They're involved with recruits. They really want to know you. They don’t just offer you. They want to get to know you and have real conversations with you. They're really trying to get to know me.”





ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

I’m a killer. I’ll kill you at all three levels. I’ve been in the gym developing my jump shot. That has gotten way better. My leadership, too



