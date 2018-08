Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, the 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward has made the move to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The No. 9 ranked player in the 2019 class, Robinson-Earl spent the first three years of his prep career at Bishop Miege High School in Roland Park, Kan., before making the move to Bradenton, Fla., for his senior year.

