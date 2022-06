Five-Star guard Mikey Williams to begin Kansas visit today

Mikey Williams, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard from San Ysidro in San Diego, Calif., is scheduled to begin his official visit to Kansas today. Currently, his Rivals.com profile lists Kansas, Alabama State, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Delaware State, Florida A&M, Grambling State, Hampton, Howard, Jackson State, Memphis, New Mexico, Norfolk State, North Carolina Central, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Southern University, Tennessee, Tennessee State, Texas Southern, Texas Tech, UC San Diego, UCLA, and USC.

For the very latest on Mikey Williams and Kansas, click here.