News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-30 10:59:55 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Five-star guard RJ Hampton reclassifies, makes a new final four

Cipzwo14x0e0to0hpzsp
Corey Evans • BasketballRecruiting.Rivals.com
@coreyevans_10
Basketball Analyst

Five-star guard RJ Hampton has decided to end the speculation and will make. the move into the class of 2019.The decision from the 6-foot-5 point guard at Little Elm (Texas) High puts him in positi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}