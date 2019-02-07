Five-star junior guard RJ Hampton has decided to trim his school list to a group of five for where he will play his college ball at in the fall of 2020, he told Rivals.com. A 6-foot-4 guard and one of the most gifted, talented and productive players in his class, Hampton will attend Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis or TCU. Hampton took an official visit to Memphis in September, all while he has been on the campuses of his other finalists in the past. Thanks to their due diligence and the time invested in recruiting Hampton, the five are the lone group left standing in their pursuit of the Texas native.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Duke: “Coach K is amazing. Year after year, he puts his team in position to win the national championship. Learning the game from his perspective could make me a better ball player. Everything about the Brotherhood makes you want to play for Duke. He is going to put his guys around you so that you can be at your best.” Kansas: “KU is college basketball. The atmosphere is second to none. Coach (Bill) Self is a Hall of Famer. They always push for the title and the development along with the strength and conditioning program is top notch. There is a lot to like about Kansas.” Kentucky: “It is Coach Cal (John Calipari) and the way that he treats his players. He demands a lot out of you and you have to really work but he wants nothing but for them to succeed. They are always on the biggest stage and his track record of getting guys into the league is well documented.” Memphis: “Playing for one of my idols would be great. Coach Penny (Hardaway) has revived the Memphis program and the staff is next level. It would be great being part of something special and I could really flourish there within his system.” TCU: “The TCU program is making strides year after year. Coach (Jamie) Dixon really lets his guards play. They recruit at a high level and the Big 12 is great basketball.”

WHAT'S NEXT & RIVALS' REACTION