FORT MYERS, Fla. – Karter Knox’s October visit to Kentucky wasn’t exactly a fact-finding mission. The younger brother of UK star turned NBA lottery pick Kevin Knox was already as familiar with the school’s campus as a high school prospect can be, having made the trip on multiple occasions in the past.

Because of his ties to the school, the Wildcats certainly feel like the favorites to eventually land his commitment. Louisville, Florida State, Kansas and others remain in the mix to some extent, however, so there’s no telling what sorts of twists Knox’s process has in store.

The Tampa (Fla.) Catholic High School junior recently spoke with Rivals about his recruitment and where things stand in his process. During the conversation he warned that a commitment could come out of the blue.

*****

ON LOUISVILLE VISIT:

“It was a great little visit. That was my first time around the area and the campus. It was a good environment. I really liked it, but it was cold out there. That was crazy.”

ON WHAT HE DID ON THE TRIP:

“I went to the game where they played Wright State. That was tough. They lost on a tough game-winning shot. But, you know, it was cool. We checked out and walked around. It’s a pretty good campus overall.”

ON HIS KENTUCKY OFFICIAL:

“With Kentucky,, I’ve been there so many times that there are never any surprises. It was good, though. It was my first time putting on the jersey and taking pictures and all that. Seeing my brother on his visit taking pictures and all that … Now I’m doing all that. It’s crazy. It's crazy to even think about.”

ON HOW MUCH HIS BROTHER HELPS HIM DEAL WITH THE PROCESS:

“He helps me a lot, man. His advice is just ‘find the right school for you and go there.’ He always says he isn't going to force me to go to Kentucky. He’s never going to do any of that. If Kentucky feels right for me, he wants me to go. If there’s another school that feels right, he thinks I should go there.

ON HOW COMFORTABLE HE IS IN LEXINGTON:

“I’ve been there so many times that I’m obviously comfortable. I’ve been going there since I was 12 or something. It feels like my family.”

ON HIS FAVORITE THING ABOUT VISITING KENTUCKY:

“The fans for sure. The fans are crazy. There is nothing like them. They go crazy for Kentucky. There’s nothing else to really get into, so they go crazy for the team.”

ON IF PEOPLE RECOGNIZE HIM THERE:

“Oh God. At the game, it was like ‘Karter. Karter. Come to Kentucky.’ I was so in shock. I couldn’t believe it.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX:

“I’m talking to Florida State, Texas, Kansas, too. I’m actually talking to a lot of coaches, but those for sure.”

ON FLORIDA STATE:

“They call and check up on me and see how I’m doing. I like them. I haven't been up there yet. I haven’t made my mind up on visits yet. I’ll probably make those next year.”

ON A TIMETABLE FOR A COMMITMENT:

"I think about it on and off. Some days I think, ‘Should I drop a top five or should I just commit right now?’ So really it could happen at any time. I think about it now and then.”