News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-29 08:04:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Five-star PG Jalen Suggs in no rush with recruitment

Z37wvwbr1lidw1p34ml9
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant.com
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

At this point in his career, Jalen Suggs, simply put, needs no introduction. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound point guard from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minn., is one of the top-ranked prospects in ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}