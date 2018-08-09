Extremely thankful to have received a scholarship from the University of Kansas🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CtGYYt0tT9

On Thursday afternoon, Jalen Suggs, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minn., took to Twitter to announce that he’d just received a scholarship offer from the University of Kansas.



What does Jalen Sugss, the No. 10 ranked player in the 2020 class, think of his most recent offer?

JayhawkSlant.com has the very latest on Suggs, a five-star prospect.

