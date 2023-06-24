Jalil Bethea, the 6-foot-4, 175-pound point guard from Archbishop Wood Catholic in Warminster, Pa., has scheduled an official visit to Kansas. Bethea, the No. 15 ranked player in the 2024 class, has received scholarship offers from the likes of Kansas, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Miami (FL), Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Penn State, UCLA, Villanova, West Virginia, and others.

