This past weekend, Kansas played host to Chris Livingston, the 6-foot-7, 210-pound small forward from Buchtel High Schoo in Akron, Ohio.

Livingston, the No. 4 ranked player in the 2022 class, is working with a list of Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Memphis, LSU, Ohio State, Georgetown, Tennessee State, Florida, Alabama, and Overtime Elite (Pro).

