Lian McNeeley, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward from Montverde (FL) Academy has scheduled a number of official visits, including one to Kansas. Down to Kansas, Texas, Indiana, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Alabama, McNeeley, the No. 9 ranked player in the class, is one of the most coveted prospects in the 2024 class.

