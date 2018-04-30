Down to Kansas, Indiana and Vanderbilt, Romeo Langford, the 6-foot-5, 185-pound shooting guard from New Albany (IN) High School, finally put an end to his recruitment on Monday night.



With thousands in attendance to witness the decision of Langford, the No. 6 ranked player in the 2018 class, Indiana won out over Kansas and Vanderbilt.

Throughout his recruitment, Langford, a five-star prospect, received scholarship offers from the likes of Indiana, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Duke, Georgia Tech, IUPUI, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Purdue, UCLA, and others.

However, when the dust finally settled, just three schools, Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt were left standing. In all, Langford officially visited all three schools before giving the nod to the Hoosiers on Monday night.

Now off the board, Kansas will turn its attention to Albany transfer Joe Cremo. With visits to Creighton and Texas under his belt, Cremo, the 6-foot-4, 165-pound guard is schedule to visit Villanova on Wednesday and, at this time, will arrive for his official visit to Kansas on Friday.

This past season, Cremo averaged 17.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

JayhawkSlant.com will have more on Cremo this week.