The Jayhawks are 5-0 and have ESPN GameDay heading to Lawrence when they play undefeated TCU on Saturday. Here are five thoughts after the Iowa State game.

The defense stepped up in a crucial time

The first four weeks of the season the headlines went to the KU offense. They were top 10 in scoring and had received a lot of the publicity for the hot start. And deservedly so. But the defense gets a lot of credit for stepping up and limiting Iowa State to 11 points and shutting down the Cyclone running game. Iowa State only had 26 yards on the ground and their best rusher was Silas who totaled 29 yards on 12 carries. I asked Rich Miller about the defense clamping down on the Iowa State ground game and he said that has been a focus since the beginning of the season. “That's what we've been working on the most, honestly,” Miller told me. “Last year, if you look at the rush defense, it was probably bottom 10 percent of the country, maybe. I never looked at it, but I could remember looking at the stats during the game and it would say they had 200 yards rushing or something and I'm like damn, that doesn’t really feel good at all. “It's kind of embarrassing, so that's something we preached throughout the whole week and throughout the off season. You know we got to stop the run. We stopped the run. The team can't do anything else on us.” The KU defensive line was really good. They forced Iowa State into a passing team. Dekkers threw the ball 48 times. The defense finished with five sacks and eight tackles for a loss.

The Jayhawks defense applied a lot of pressure to Dekkers and shut down the run game (AP)

The offense can learn and improve from the film

The KU offense, for the most part, has been unstoppable this season. But we all knew this would be a challenge with Iowa State, who was the best Big 12 defense on paper. And they played like it. They held the Jayhawks offense to 213 yards. It was the first time someone found a way to slow them down. They will get in the film room and learn from it. There are going to be other defenses who will try to mimic the Cyclones defensive scheme. Devin Neal said they will start watching film right away. “That's exactly what we're going to do,” Neal said. “We're going to do that Monday and we're going to get back to the field and we're going to figure out what we did and we're going to go fix it throughout the week. And that's what's really important. That's what our program's about and, you know, coaches always emphasize if we won by 40 or if we lost by 40, we're going to go back and do the same thing. We're going to learn from our mistakes and even more important now that we can learn and keep executing down the road.”

The KU special teams was better than Iowa State’s

Sometimes the third phase of the game doesn’t get much attention. But when you look back at the game the KU special teams outperformed Iowa State and it might have been the difference in the outcome. Iowa State true freshman kicker Jace Gilbert missed three field goals and the last one would have sent the game into overtime. Sevion Morrison had the best return of the game taking a kickoff back 37 yards that set KU up in good field position. Reis Vernon has not punted much this year, but he got a workout. He pinned Iowa State inside the 20-yard line, three times. Iowa State had two punt returns for a total of four yards. Tabor Allen put all three of his kickoffs in the end zone for touchbacks. Torry Locklin recovered a muffed punt in Iowa State territory in the fourth quarter. I asked Lance Leipold about the special teams. “I thought we were very good in special teams today overall,” he said. “Again, when you're struggling offensively, you better find a way in the other two phases, and I think today we did.”

No such thing as an ugly win

There is no such as an ugly win, or bad looking win After the game I had messages from KU fans saying, “that win wasn’t pretty” or “that was an ugly win.” Let’s get something clear: When you are turning around a football program and building momentum there is no such thing as an ugly win. You take every win you can get, and it doesn’t matter how the win happens. Go ask the KU defense if the win was ugly. They will tell you it was a beautiful win after holding the Cyclones to 11 points. When people wake up in the morning all they see is Kansas is 5-0. A win is a win. And you take them any way you can get them.

The crowd has made a difference, needs big showing during TCU game

Late Saturday night ESPN announced the GameDay crew was headed for Lawrence for the TCU game. It will feature a matchup of two of the three unbeaten teams in the Big 12. The KU faithful were screaming for GameDay when Duke came to town. Now, they get their wish and the college football world will be looking at Kansas. It is fall break and the students will have the weekend off as well as Monday and Tuesday. A lot of students already have plans to go back home in advance. But the program needs the support and a good showing. I remember when GameDay went to Arrowhead Stadium in 2007 for the KU-MU game. It was a great environment. The fans have made a difference in the last two home games with sellouts and a homefield advantage. “Another great crowd,” Leipold said. “I should publicly thank them. And they are a difference, and you can hear. Hope to see you again next week.”

PROMO EXTENDED: Get Jayhawk Slant FREE until the end of football