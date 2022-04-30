Flavio Gonzalez commits to Kansas, will report for summer workouts

“I mean, it just was a perfect fit for me,” Gonzalez said. “That's why I decided just to commit right now. I talked to Coach Fuchs yesterday and just talked to him how I was ready to commit, and I did it today.”

He told Jayhawk Slant that Kansas was his leader shortly after getting the offer and took it one step further on Saturday giving them a verbal commitment.

Right after the practice was over Gonzalez had an offer from Kansas.

Earlier this week offensive line coach Scott Fuchs visited Butler County Community College to watch Flavio Gonzalez practice. Fuchs recruited Gonzalez during the spring and wanted to see him play in person.

Gonzalez made multiple visits to Kansas during the spring to meet with the coaches, watch practice and learn more about the program. He was excited when he got the offer because it showed all of his hard work paid off.

“I went off on unofficial visits up there really just talking with Coach Fuchs, learning all the things that he likes and stuff like that,” he said. “It felt great (to get offer). I mean, I don't really know how to explain it. This is all I've worked for.”

After he got the offer, he said he talked to his mother, father and sister about making his commitment. On Saturday he called Kansas head coach Lance Leipold.

“My family was all happy for me and they're all congratulating me,” Gonzalez said. “I called the head coach and committed to him, and all of the coaches were happy.”

Gonzalez was not the only lineman at Butler to receive an offer. Kansas also offered his close friend Cooper Lovelace, who will decide in the next few weeks.

“I want him to come to Kansas with me and we have talked about it,” he said. “But that is up to him at the end of the day.”

Over the next month Gonzalez will focus on completing his academic work and get ready to leave. He plans to be in Lawrence to start summer workouts with the team.

“I will be there on May 29th,” he said. “I'm just ready to get to work and ready to be on campus and start my journey. I’m a hard worker and someone who is going to put the team first and be all about the team and win.”