Flavio Gonzalez gets KU offer, says Jayhawks in the lead

He continued: “This is all I've worked for. I've been in Juco for three years now. I was at two different junior colleges, and I always told myself, ‘I've dreamed of going Power Five. And this is my dream, I'm living it.’ I don't know. Pretty crazy. It's surreal, honestly.”

“I have gone on two unofficial visits up there,” Gonzalez said of Kansas. “Really just talking with Coach Fuchs and learning all the things that he likes and stuff like that. It felt great to get the offer. I mean, I don't really know how to explain it.

On Wednesday evening Fuchs traveled to El Dorado to attend practice. And after Fuchs watched practice, he extended a scholarship offer to Gonzalez.

They told Gonzalez they wanted to evaluate him during the spring football season at Butler County Community College.

Flavio Gonzalez is familiar with the Kansas coaching staff. This spring he has been on unofficial visits to Lawrence and built a bond with offensive line coach Scott Fuchs.

Gonzalez took two unofficial visits to Lawrence this spring. One he went by himself, and the other was with teammate Cooper Lovelace, who was also offered by the Jayhawks last night.

During one visit he watched the team go through spring practice.

“I have been talking with Coach Fuchs for a long time,” he said. “He seems like a cool guy just based off the few conversations we've had. I really like the coaching staff. I mean, just the way they handle things. Practice was run great. Just watching how they get after it. Everyone seems cool.”

Gonzalez went to high school in Arizona and signed with Southwestern College in San Diego. After that he moved to Butler County where he plays offensive tackle. At 6-foot-5, 305 pounds he can also play inside.

“Coach Fuchs said he likes my nastiness and my footwork,” he said.

It was a good night for Gonzalez and Lovelace. They both picked up an offer from Kansas and are close friends.

“It's a great feeling,” Gonzalez said. “We were talking the other night. I mean, how crazy of a story it would be, just me and him going to the same school. We've been here for two years. That's my guy, my best friend here. It's just really surreal, the fact that we're doing what we're doing now. I mean, we didn't see it coming, but we both knew deep down it was coming, but it's a matter of time.”

Several division one coaches have been at Butler County this week. Florida State and West Virginia coaches were at practice on Wednesday night. Gonzalez is starting to get more attention since spring practice is underway.

The offer from the Jayhawks has put them in the lead.

“For me honestly right now I am just looking at Kansas,” he said.

Gonzalez will have three years of eligibility to play two seasons.