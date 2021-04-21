JayhawkSlant - Florida Man: Imagining a college hoops super league

KENTUCKY

John Calipari with Kentucky players (AP Images)

You can’t call anything a “super league” without the Wildcats. A college hoops colossus, Kentucky has eight national titles, 52 conference championships and 17 Final Four appearances to its name. John Calipari’s team is coming off a disaster of a season but the allure and mystique of the program remains and is unlikely to ever fade away. Few move the needle more from a ratings standpoint. UK is our Real Madrid.

LOUISVILLE

Everyone thinks they’re Kentucky’s rival, but nobody seems to get under the skin of Wildcat fans like Louisville. The fact that the Cardinals have 21 conference titles and nine Final Fours is actually an afterthought to this selection. The Cardinals are here to feud with UK. Gimme all of that sweet, sweet Bluegrass State rivalry cash.

UCLA

A must-have, UCLA was absolutely dominant under a legendary head coach years ago and cooled off for a while before showing some signs of life again recently. The brand still means something, though. The Bruins are this league’s answer to Manchester United ... right down to the iconic arena.

KANSAS

Another no-brainer, the Jayhawks are more dominant than anyone when it comes to conference play. Their 62 conference titles are reason enough to think of them as a blueblood. Like PSG, Kansas destroys its league most years but doesn’t have the history of success as other bluebloods on the big stage. Unlike PSG, KU doesn’t have the option to decline its invitation to the super league, because this exercise isn’t real. Welcome to the conference, Baby Jay.

TEXAS

$$$$$. Don’t like it? Too bad. The thing about money grabs is that they're all about money.

FLORIDA STATE

Florida State likes to call itself a “new blood.” And while the program doesn’t have the recent big-stage success that Manchester City boasts, the comparison works because both are relatively new arrivals to the big boy table. The college basketball super league needs a North Florida representative because somebody has to be around to mine the fertile recruiting grounds of Atlanta and Central Florida.

UCONN

Speaking of money, here’s our New York market. The school with four national titles, a dedicated fan base and a campus that sits less than 150 miles outside NYC seems to make sense for such a thing. I’d personally rather have St John's or even Syracuse, but there’s no room for nostalgia in a scheme to make piles of dough. The terms of the invitation dictate that UConn must switch to Ennui Husky as the full-time logo.

NORTH CAROLINA

There’s not a great soccer comparison for the Tar Heels. They’re the team with the cool Jordan Brand uniforms (PSG), part of the sport’s biggest rivalry (Real Madrid-Barcelona) and come with a book full of history (Liverpool). UNC is synonymous with the sport itself and brings a truly national fan base. This was one of the easiest selections.

DUKE

The league doesn’t work without both members of the sport’s biggest rivalry. Plus, what would we do without commentators romanticizing this feud to the point of making unaffiliated viewers gag? Plus, people absolutely love to hate Duke. We here at the College Hoops Super League realize what the wrestling industry has long known: Villains move the needle, and people buy tickets to boo.

GONZAGA

This pick is based on recency bias. It’s also a bet on the future of Mark Few’s program. Sure, Gonzaga hasn’t won many trophies of substance, but neither has Tottenham and it managed to get invited. Every league needs a plucky upstart … or something. That said, the Zags now attract big-name players. Big-name players need a big-name league.

MICHIGAN

A massive school that moves the needle, The Wolverines were awesome to the point of transcendence in the 90s and then sorta fell off. There was a scandal or two mixed in there for a bit, but now they’re back. Add in the iconic uniforms, and we have our AC Milan.

MICHIGAN STATE