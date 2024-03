Bill Self and Kansas kicked off Easter Sunday with a bang. A little before 1:00 PM (CST), Riley Kugel, the 6-foot-5, 207-pound guard from Orlando, Fla., committed to the Jayhawks. Kugel spent his first two years at Florida, but recently decided to hit the transfer portal and, from the very beginning, had Kansas at the top of his list.

